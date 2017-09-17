OurLife: Women who like to keep working: a journalist, and a pair of sisters

By SUE WEBBER

Contributing Writer

Women who identify a career goal early, never waver from their plan, and continue to modify and adapt to fit the times have become role models for those who enjoy working and see no need to retire.

A journalist and an x-ray technician from Edina are two examples, as is a college professor from Minnetonka.

CYNDY BRUCATO Cyndy Brucato of Edina works as a video journalist and writer, following a long career in television and public relations. (Submitted photo)

Brucato, a native of Chicago and now a resident of Edina, has been a journalist, public relations consultant, and television news anchor.

She is best known locally for her work as a TV anchorwoman at WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV.

In 1990, she became director of communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation and then was communications director for Republican Norm Coleman. From 1991-96, she served as then-Gov. Arne Carlson’s press secretary and deputy chief-of-staff.

Brucato left the governor’s office in 1996 to start a consulting business with her husband, Brian Halliday. But she returned to broadcasting in 2004 as a principal anchor for evening newscasts at KSTP-TV, a job that continued until 2010.

Currently, Brucato is a video journalist and writer, hosting online broadcasts for Greater MSP Business. She also is a featured political reporter for minnpost.com, an online newspaper.

“I’m still working part-time because I like it,” Brucato said. “It’s still an interesting world to talk about.”

From the time she wrote for her high school newspaper, Brucato said she always wanted a career in journalism.

A graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Brucato first worked as a reporter for the Lerner suburban newspaper chain, and then as a reporter and editor of the Chicago region EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) journalism.

In 1975, she worked as a reporter for WBBM-TV in Chicago, and then reporter and anchorwoman for WDIO in Duluth.

Brucato has received a Peabody Award for excellence in journalism and a national Emmy, and also was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In her spare time, Brucato enjoys cooking. “When the weather allows, I’m learning to play tennis,” she said. She also finds pleasure in studying languages. “I’m fluent in French, and pretty good in Italian,” she said.

She and her husband have two grown children and are expecting their first grandchild.

TWO SISTERS MODEL FAMILY WORK ETHIC

Jill and Judith Jardine grew up in south Minneapolis with three other siblings, the daughters of a dad who set an exemplary work record. Their dad, the late Bill Jardine, worked in the circulation department at the Star Tribune for 44 years, retiring as the department manager in 1982. He died in 2003, at the age of 86.

Jill Jardine Harder, who now lives in Edina, has worked as an x-ray technician since 1966. “I had a friend whose sister did medical work, and I decided to try it,” Harder said.

She attended college at what was then St. Mary’s Junior College, now part of the College of St. Catherine.

Despite time spent in Arizona and Cross Lake, Minn., Harder has continued to work, now at TRIA Orthopedic Center. “I do like it; I like the work,” she said. “I like keeping up with the technology of the business and the continuing education. A lot of my co-workers are in their 20s and 30s, and I enjoy the mixture of ages.” Judith Stucki (left) of Minnetonka, is a professor at Normandale Community College. Her sister, Jill Harder (right) of Edina, is an x-ray technician at TRIA Orthopedic Center. (Submitted photo)

She and her husband raised two children and now have four grandchildren. “I enjoy them, too,” she said.

Harder, who used to garden and play golf, has no set retirement plan, she said.

Judith Jardine Stucki retired from a 33-year career as a math teacher at Wayzata High School and then became an adjunct teacher at Normandale Community College.

She noted that community colleges need adjunct teachers because they never know what their enrollments will be.

“I wasn’t really ready to retire,” Stucki said. “I lucked into a job at Normandale. I started part-time, and then liked it so much I worked full-time for five or six years. Now I’m back to part-time.”

She explains her working this way: “I wanted to be retired, but I don’t want to be done working,” she said. “I love teaching, and I love helping people. It’s wonderful to get to do some of each. So many of my friends have gone back to do some kind of work.”

Stucki always knew she wanted to be a teacher, she said. “I loved doing it when I was young. In high school, I tutored friends who were struggling,” she said.

Now, Stucki said, she enjoys traveling, golf, and playing pickle ball.

She and her husband, 40-year residents of Minnetonka, have two children and eight grandchildren.