Letter: Support Ellen Jones for school board

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Ellen Jones for Edina School Board and urging all voters to come out on Nov. 7, 2017, to vote for Ellen.

Ellen Jones will make a great addition to the Edina School Board because of her passion for education and her ability to put all of our students’ needs and concerns first. I have known Ellen Jones for 12 years as my neighbor and friend. I can say from my heart that she will work hard and make informed decisions that will benefit all students, parents, teachers, administrators and our community. She will listen to everyone and will pursue solutions that will be best for Edina Public Schools.

Ellen will devote all of her time and energy to making her position on the Edina School Board a top priority. She has already made our schools and community better by spending countless hours volunteering in our schools and for the city. Ellen is a highly educated, dedicated public servant, but foremost she is a mother to three children who all attended Edina Public Schools through high school. I know she is concerned about the issues facing Edina Public Schools, as we all are, and I firmly believe she is the best candidate that will work hard for all of us.

Ellen Jones possesses the honesty and integrity the Edina School Board position requires. Ellen’s strong work ethic, along with her passion for educating our students, will benefit and strengthen our Edina School Board. On Nov. 7, please join me in casting your vote for Ellen Jones for Edina School Board.

Sincerely,

Kelly Klein

Edina