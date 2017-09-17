Letter: Bloomington school district’s programs benefit the community

To the editor:

My wife and I moved to Minnesota 10 years ago from sunny Southern California. At the time our daughter was 2 years old, and our son was a newborn.

As new parents transitioning from the beach life to family life, we had to seriously reevaluate our priorities. We found them to be community, a strong economy and education.

We settled on Bloomington, and education played a significant factor in our decision. Little did we know how much this decision would benefit our children.

Our daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder in second grade. Once diagnosed, we moved quickly to notify the school district and find the appropriate school programs. Fortunately, Bloomington Public Schools was equipped with programs and skilled personnel to help our daughter stay on track.

Our daughter is now in middle school and works very hard to keep strong grades. Support from faculty and school programs in both elementary and middle school have contributed significantly to her development.

See for yourself. For a summer project, our daughter wrote a blog to document her summer activities, syd-the-kid.com. Not only will you see how she is overcoming her challenges with dyslexia, but how she connects with people in Bloomington.

We have benefited from BPS programs, and it is obvious why we support the operating referendum on the ballot this fall. But we also believe BPS benefits Bloomington. Our children are active members of the community, participating in church, sports, theater, dance and school.

Of course we have a bias when it comes to our children, but we are firm believers that the connections they make with children in Bloomington help build a stronger community. We attribute the positive connections with others in part to BPS programs that provide the educational security our children need to connect with others.

I plan to vote yes for the operating referendum, and I encourage you to do the same.

Steve Meek

Bloomington