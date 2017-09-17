Amon’s Spartans picks up first victory

The start of the 2017 regular season has been a rough one for the Richfield volleyball team, as the Spartans have struggled with consistency on the court. (SUN Current STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Richfield senior Jada Aljubailah follows through on a tip kill during the Spartans’ 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 win over Charter Stars Sept. 6.

While Richfield has won just one set in its three losses, the Spartans, at least fro one night, were able to see what they are working toward, as Richfield earned its first victory of the season with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 win over Charter Stars Sept. 6.

“It was good, I did a lot of different things and I’m trying some new, younger players,” Richfield head volleyball coach Maddy Amon, who earned her first Richfield head coaching victory with the win over Charter Stars, said. “I’m seeing how the older girls lead and that was awesome.

“I wanted to build momentum with this match, so having the same kids on the court was nice and seeing them get things done is great.”

Richfield won the first two sets handily before running into trouble in the third set. Richfield’s communication lifted the Spartans in the first two sets, libero Jessika Hannah said.

“We had better communication than we normally do,” Hannah said. “We kept up our energy and stayed positive the whole time, which really helps.”

The Spartans trailed as much as 20-15, before coming back to win the set 25-23.

“At the start of the game we didn’t really have energy,” senior setter Breanna Wendland said. “Coach told us we couldn’t back down and this was our time to get going, then everyone was cheering, everyone was excited and our serves are all really good.”

Senior outside hitter Jada Aljubailah stepped up and recorded four kills down the stretch to help lift the Spartans to the victory.

“This was exhilarating, it felt good to win our first game at home,” Aljubailah said. “It was a good confidence boost for our whole program and all the other teams that won.

“I do it for myself and the team, there’s nothing else to it.”

Aljubailah finished the match with seven kills. Amon believes Aljubailah’s success came as a result of better passes and sets.

“A lot of it has to do with our first-ball contact,” Amon said. “When we can get her a good set, her timing is what the issue is, we’re a little inconsistent, so she has a hard time adjusting to that, but when she can get into a groove, that’s when she shines and does a lot better with her timing.”

Middle hitter Brianna O’Donnell, who is in the midst of a strong season for the Spartans, recorded four kills and three block aces.

“I think [O’Donnell] is growing into her own as a leader,” Amon said. “She has that grit and determination that she wants to put that ball away and that nothing comes across the net.”

Wendland recorded 11 set assists, while Dayani Maceo recorded five set assists.

Richfield will look to continue its improvement when it plays Chaska at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chaska High School.

