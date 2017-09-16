Sports

Spartan swimmers off to strong starts

By
Sports Editor

The Richfield girls swim and dive team kicked off its season at the Metro West Conference relay meet Aug. 24, but the Spartans’ regular season slate began with a dual against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 7.

(SUbmitted photo)
The Richfield girls swim and dive team poses for a photo with its second-place trophy following the Richfield-hosted Spartan Invitational Sept. 9.

Richfield took home a 101-85 victory over the Red Knights to kick off the season.

The 200-meter medley relay team of Maya Burkstrand, Amara Ramirez, Clara Lybeck and Taylor Eckerman, Hannah Hintermeister (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) Anna Howard (1-meter diving), the 200-yard relay team of Abby Stok, Lexie Hile, Corrina Hartman and Hintermeister, Stok (100-yard backstroke), and the 400-yard relay team of Hintermeister, Eckerman, Burkstrand and Stok took home first-place honors.

Evynn Hall (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle), Stok (50-yard freestyle), Izzy Johnson (1-meter diving), Burkstrand (100-yard butterfly), and Hile (100-yard breaststroke) took home second-place honors.

Richfield then took the momentum it gained in its season-opening victory and applied it to its Spartan Invitational, where the Spartans took second-place.
Hintermeister (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) took home first-place at the Spartan Invitational, while the 200-yard medley relay team of Burkstrand, Ramirez, Lybeck and Eckerman, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Stok, Hile, Hartman and Hintermeister, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hintermeister, Eckerman, Burkstrand and Stok took second-place honors, and Evynn Hall (200-yard freestyle), Howard (1-meter diving), Stok (100-yard backstroke), Ramirez (100-yard breaststroke) finished their respective events in third-place.

Richfield will take the pool next when it takes on Chaska at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chaska Middle School East.

