OurLife: Part-time liaison in Fridley School District is a lifelong learner

Jerry Meschke is serving as a part-time liaison between contractors, administrators and teachers during the Fridley School District’s three-year program to renovate and improve facilities. (Submitted photo)

By SUE WEBBER

Contributing Writer

Students who are returning to classes in the Fridley School District this month will find that Jerry Meschke never left when school recessed for summer vacation. He is one of those learners who doesn’t take the summer off. As a lifelong learner, schools and classes are his home away from home.

A retired teacher and principal, Meschke’s latest venture is a three-year project with the Fridley School District. His challenge is to be a resource for teachers and administrators during the district’s three-year plan to renovate and improve facilities, and to be a liaison between contractors, administrators and teachers.

When Fridley Superintendent Peggy Flathmann contacted him about the part-time job, Meschke was just completing a degree in architectural technology at Anoka Technical College. The two had met earlier when they were both employed in the Centennial School District.

“From my educational administrative background and architectural technology degree from Anoka Technical College, it looked like a good fit,” Meschke said.

Also, he said, “Peggy knew what my skill set was. I had been an industrial arts teacher, so the construction background was not foreign to me. I looked at it as an opportunity to learn a lot.”

TAKING THE SKILLS HOME

His interest in technology was one reason for entering the program at Anoka Technical College. The other reason was that he planned to use the knowledge he would gain to potentially build a new home and design it himself, Meschke said.

“With an administrative degree, I felt able to do the fast track,” he said. “They’re pretty rigorous in what they expect. I had to take entrance exams. There are a lot of math and computation things.

“The experience was more than I had hoped, as the instructors and students in the classes offered so much more in their own life journeys that made me reflect on my own priorities. I was the oldest person in my class. But they weren’t all just youngsters. There were a lot of people in their 40s and 50s who were changing professions in construction and wanted to be retrained. They came with such experiences and stories. It was fun to hear their stories.”

Meschke credits the Senior Citizen Education Program offered through the state that allows senior citizens to take college courses at reduced tuition.

“The program the state provides is a real bonus, and I would encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this opportunity,” Meschke said. “From my perspective as a retired person, I can only encourage others to continue their learning. Opportunities exist that can open doors to new experiences.”

He is continuing to work on the home he is building in a rural area of Scandia. He drew up the plans for the house and is working in partnership with a contractor. “I’m like the project manager,” said Meschke, who is planning to move into the home at the end of October.

“It’s a nice change from Lino Lakes,” Meschke said. “I grew up on a farm, so it’s going back to my roots.”

A native of Fairmont, Minn., Meschke originally went to school to become a draftsman. The engineering and drawing classes “morphed into education,” he said.

“It was a good choice overall,” he said.

Meschke’s teaching career began in 1973 and continued for the next 20 years, until he accepted a challenge to be a building principal and served in various districts until his retirement in 2010.

“I was fortunate to accept a part-time assignment in the Centennial School District as technology manager, overseeing the district’s responsibility to provide our students and teachers the best opportunity to use technology in the classroom,” he said.

Meschke formerly was principal and technology manager of the Centennial Middle School in Lino Lakes. He also was at Faribault Middle School and Redwood Valley Middle School. He has been on the MMSA (Minnesota Middle School Association) board since 1999.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., a master’s degree from Minnesota State University, and a six-year administrative degree, plus his latest architectural technology degree from Anoka Technical College.

“It’s all been interesting,” Meschke said. “I don’t want to be sitting around in retirement.”