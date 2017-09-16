Letter: Loucks brings important experience to school board

To the Editor:

I would like to endorse Matt Loucks for Edina School Board. His unique combination of K-12 teaching experience, previous school board experience and business experience gives him important perspectives needed in our district governance. In addition, Matt has been a valued member of the Edina community and has had a positive impact on many students through volunteering, coaching and hosting interns who teach in Edina Schools.

I have known Matt for over 13 years. I served as chair of the Board of Hiawatha Academies (a network of high performing charter schools in South Minneapolis), and I recruited Matt to join the board. At the time, he had spent a decade and half building a successful career in the investment management industry. His expertise on financial matters and sound management practices was critical to Hiawatha’s growth and success.

While many candidates have emerging interests in education, Matt left his career in the finance industry over five years ago to pursue his passion for education full-time. He taught in the Chicago Public Schools during summer 2012 and has spent the past five years teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) in Minneapolis schools. He wanted to make a direct impact on students and build relationships with them. Matt will apply his incredible analytical ability, strategic thinking and management understanding to guiding and governing district decisions. But he will also bring a deep understanding of how things work in schools.

While his experience is unique, his passion for students and helping them be successful also make Matt a stand-out candidate. Our children have been lucky enough to have “Coach Matt” as a volunteer coach for baseball and basketball. I have seen first-hand how he brings his passion for teaching to the athletic fields and always has encouraging words and advice for our kids. He has made the experience fun for numerous kids, while also getting them invested in improving.

As the parent of three children in the Edina Public Schools myself, I cannot think of anyone better qualified to serve on the board. Edina needs someone like Matt Loucks on the school board.

Allison Barmann

Edina