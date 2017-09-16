Letter: Goldstein ‘pragmatic, thoughtful and invested’

To the Editor:

Early this year my social media feeds were bombarded with rants and rumors about the Edina School Board’s decision to adjust school start times. While I have been an educator in both public and private schools for many years, I am a native of the San Francisco Bay Area and don’t pretend to understand all the ins and outs of education in Edina.

So I picked up the phone and called my neighbor, David Goldstein, who was serving his first term on the school board, and sheepishly asked if he could maybe spare a few minutes to explain to me what the heck was going on.

What I got was the first of several long phone calls with him explaining the conundrum the board was facing and asking for my input. For every question I asked, David had several complicated answers.

Not only was he willing to give me the time to explain the issues in a factual, rational way, he was downright shocked that more people weren’t coming to him with their concerns and suggestions. “I am an elected official,” he kept saying. “Answering questions is part of my job!”

As the lawn signs are popping up around the city for the upcoming school board elections, I think it’s important that I share this experience with David Goldstein. The school board has had a tough year of decisions and will continue to have tough decisions ahead of them. I know that no matter what comes up I can call David and he will happily give me his time and expertise to help me understand the board’s rationale.

I know from personal experience that he has the best interests of the students of Edina and the greater community at the forefront of every vote he casts. David Goldstein is the pragmatic, thoughtful and invested representative that our community needs.

For more information, voters can visit GoldsteinForEdina.com.

Roseanne Cheng

Edina