Letter: Goldstein brings experience to the board

To the Editor:

On Nov. 7, voters will have the opportunity to elect four people to the Edina School Board.

Two of the incumbents are not running for re-election, so at least two of the people elected will have no prior school board experience. As a former school board member, I understand firsthand how important it is to have experienced members on the board. David Goldstein has four years of school board experience. He is intimately familiar with the issues and challenges the district has faced during the last four years and the knowledge and insight he has gained from those hard board discussions and decisions will be invaluable to the board as it moves forward.

David brings more than just the wisdom that comes from experience. David and I were on the board together for two years, and I worked very closely with him on the Finance and Facilities Committees. He was quick to grasp the important issues, asked probing questions and was willing to take and debate a different approach with a view toward making sure board members understood all the ramifications of any recommendation under consideration. Whether the ultimate decision was the one David favored, once the board voted, David supported the board’s decision.

Most importantly, David has a passion for education and understands that the school board represents our entire community. When he is debating and deciding the issues that come before the board, he does so with the realization that he is representing not his own preferences or those of his neighborhood, but the needs of all 8,500 Edina students.

Please join me in voting to reelect David Goldstein on Nov. 7.

Cathy Cella

Edina

Former Edina School Board member