Letter: Anselmo’s words don’t match actions

To the Editor:

Last week, Rep. Dario Anselmo wrote an opinion piece celebrating the 2017 education funding bill.

However, the Republican education funding bill that Rep. Anselmo actually wrote and supported looked dramatically different than the bill that passed. Anselmo’s bill was nothing to celebrate.

The Republican bill provided only a small increase in per pupil education funding, less than the rate of inflation. As a result, the Republicans would have pushed every single public school district in Minnesota into a deficit. Under Anselmo’s bill, Edina voters would have seen either larger class sizes, property tax increases, or both.

The state of Minnesota has been a leader in creative approaches to early childhood education. However, the House Republican education bill eliminated voluntary pre-kindergarten and some early learning scholarships. It actually gave Minnesotans fewer early childhood options.

Gov. Dayton vetoed the Republican bill and negotiated a better deal for our schools.

Most troubling were the choices Republicans made in their massive tax cut bill, which included large taxpayer subsidies to private schools. These taxpayer subsidies for private schools would have cost the state of Minnesota over $60 million.

Those of you who are proud of Edina’s Tobacco 21 initiative will be interested to know that the House Republican tax bill also cut tobacco taxes. Taxes on tobacco discourage young people from smoking. Cutting tobacco taxes sends our state in the wrong direction.

Don’t be fooled by Rep. Anselmo’s words: look at his actions. The Republican vision for education is nothing to celebrate.

Carolyn Jackson

Edina