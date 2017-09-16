Edina tennis invitational set for Saturday

Paulsen is still looking for one more participant

At the outset of this week, Edina High girls tennis coach Steve Paulsen was still looking for one more team to fill out the bracket for the Edina Invitational, which will be played starting at 8:30 a.m. at several venues Saturday, Sept. 16. Edina’s No. 1 singles player, Sophia Reddy, holds the top ranking among state Class AA players. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

The hard part about finding teams for an event like this is that Paulsen basically has a field that includes the top teams in the state. A quick listing has Blake, Hopkins, Wayzata and Rochester Mayo coming to town to vie for the right to play No. 1-ranked Edina in the finals Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets are undefeated and currently have the No. 1 and 2-ranked singles players in the state, senior Sophia Reddy and sophomore Nicole Copeland.

Paulsen talked glowingly about his top two players.

“Sophia has always been a great counter-puncher,” he said. “This year she’s playing forward more. Halfway through last season, Nicole began gaining a lot of confidence. She had a wonderful summer in USTA events, and she earned the No. 1 ranking in her age group [for the section].”

Early in the season, Copeland showed just how far she has come when she defeated Megan Brown from Elk River, a player mentioned often as someone who could challenge Reddy for the state singles title.

If coach Paulsen had only Reddy and Copeland at the top of his lineup, that would be intimidating enough, but he also has a great player in senior Margaux Boyer, who is equally talented in singles or doubles.

Other returning starters from last season include Jessica Ip, Shaylynn Reger, Ingrid Smith, Hayley Trebil and Sam Van Ert.

A Swedish girl, Andrea Jansson, has moved to Edina and joined the team as another key player.

“Andrea is a very good player,” said Paulsen. “We’re still working on the lineup. Jessica [Ip] played fourth singles last year, and now she is playing some doubles. Ingrid Smith has also played some fourth singles.”

No matter what the lineup is, the Hornets are rolling with a 6-0 record. In matches last week they beat Eagan and Wayzata by 7-0 scores.

“The match with Wayzata was very competitive with some 7-5 and 7-6 sets, but we ended up winning all seven matches in straight sets,” Paulsen noted. “Wayzata was especially good in doubles.”

Edina will try to move a step closer to the Lake Conference title when the Hornets travel to Minnetonka to face the Skippers in a 4 p.m. match on Monday, Sept. 18.

Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns lost defending state champion Bella Lambert, who decided not to play high school tennis this year, so he has decided to go young with an eighth-grader and a ninth-grader as his top two singles players. He has seniors at third and fourth singles along with a few seniors in the doubles rotation.

Asked about the upcoming match against Edina, Stearns said, “Playing a loaded team like Edina is really challenging. Sophia Reddy is always very tough, and Nicole Copeland would be the No. 1 singles player for any other team in the state. They have eight of their top girls back and they didn’t lose much off the top of their lineup.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]