Bloomington hit-and-run suspect found hiding near creek

A 31-year-old Bloomington man’s attempt to flee the scene of a collision turned out to be a dirty, wet, failed effort.

The suspect was arrested during the evening of Sept. 3, following a collision at the intersection of 108th Street and Xerxes Avenue, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The suspect is accused of running a stop sign at approximately 5 p.m. and crashing his Dodge pickup truck into a Chevrolet Equinox as its driver, a 58-year-old Bloomington woman, attempted to drive northbound through the intersection, Clauson explained.

The suspect, who has two driving while impaired convictions during the past 10 years, fled the scene on foot and headed north. A Burnsville K-9 officer was called to the scene to track the suspect, who was reported to have headed west toward Nine Mile Creek. He was eventually spotted running on the 10900 block of Glenn Wilding Lane, east of the creek. The K-9 was transported to the area, and the suspect was located minutes later, hiding near the creek, according to Clauson.

He was booked on suspicion of second-degree DWI, based upon his previous convictions, criminal vehicular operation due to injuries suffered by the Bloomington woman, hit-and-run and fleeing a police officer on foot.

Toro burglary

A 52-year-old man with no permanent address found his way inside Toro Company in the middle of the night and was arrested for third-degree burglary.

A security officer spotted activity outside the building near Grand Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 6. There was a hand truck outside an open door and a male standing near the door. The officer confronted the man, who did not appear to be an employee. The man ran east toward the nearby railroad tracks, Clauson said.

The security officer observed the suspect hide in a bush as he called the police. When an officer responded to the report, the suspect was observed walking along the railroad tracks. The officer confronted the man, who was arrested without incident, Clauson noted.

Surveillance video showed the suspect inside the building with the hand truck. He had removed impact drivers and wrenches from the building prior to being confronted by the security officer, and it was unclear if he forced his way into the building, according to Clauson.

Suspicious gathering

Four men were arrested after a suspicious meeting in the parking lot of a Bloomington motel.

A patrol officer was checking the parking lot of Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 when he saw two men walk through the parking lot to a van backed into a parking space at the west end of the parking area. The officer stopped to observe the interaction. The van’s headlights were on, and the two men conversed with the occupants of the van for a few minutes before walking away, according to Clauson.

The van then pulled away, and the officer conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to signal a turn. The driver pulled over and the officer spoke with him, asking him to provide identification. The man said he didn’t have an ID in his possession. He and his passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle as well, and when they did so, the officer could see a handgun alongside the passenger’s seat, Clauson explained.

A check of the gun’s serial number determined that it had been reported stolen in Rosemount, resulting in the passenger – an 18-year-old Minneapolis man – being arrested and booked for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a handgun without a permit. The driver, a 29-year-old Blue Island, Illinois, man was arrested for driving without a license and giving a false name to a police officer. It turned out the driver had an extensive criminal history in Illinois, Clauson noted.

An officer assisting at the scene checked the parking lot and found the two men who approached the van on foot. They were on the east side of the parking area and were questioned about their association with the occupants of the van. The duo was uncooperative and took off running. A 27-year-old Chicago man threw a small plastic bag as he was fleeing, which was recovered and identified as marijuana. A police officer caught the man and, following a brief struggle, was able to arrest him, Clauson said.

He was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, obstructing a police officer with force and possession of marijuana.

His companion, a 26-year-old Chicago man, was detained without incident when an officer caught up to him, Clauson added. He was booked for obstructing the legal process.

Robbery?

A 22-year-old Las Vegas woman and an 18-year-old Folsom, California, woman were arrested at a Bloomington hotel, where police officers were summoned after a man fled the property claiming he was robbed.

Officers were dispatched to Crowne Plaza, 3 Appletree Square, at noon Sept. 5. A man had run through the hotel lobby, yelling that he had been pepper sprayed and robbed, Clauson said.

The hotel’s staff suspected that the incident was connected to room 505, and asked police officers to evict the occupants. Officers went to the room’s door and heard two women talking inside, one of whom said she was having trouble breathing as a result of pepper spray. The officers knocked on the door, and one of the women answered. She was informed they were being evicted, according to Clauson.

The officers could detect pepper spray inside the room, and saw signs that the room was being used for prostitution. There was also suspected marijuana sitting on a desk inside the room, Clauson noted.

The women declined to answer questions about the possible robbery, but were arrested based upon the contents of the room. Officers could also see a stun gun, brass knuckles and a cigarette package with a straw sticking out of it. Upon further investigation they found suspected cocaine inside the cigarette package, Clauson said.

The women were booked on suspicion of narcotics possession, marijuana possession, metal knuckles possession and loitering with the intent to commit prostitution. The man who fled the building was identified at the Mall of America transit center based upon the description that was given at the hotel, but he declined to file a report regarding the hotel incident, Clauson noted.

