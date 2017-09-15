Richfield nurse answers the call in hurricane disaster zones

Medical staff from the National Disaster Medical Services provide aid during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo courtesy Department of Health and Human Services)

Katrina, Ike, Sandy, Harvey. A Richfield nurse has been there for them all.

Lorelee Miller is back home after spending two weeks in Texas responding to Hurricane Harvey as part of the federal government’s National Disaster Medical System, which includes more than 70 Disaster Medical Assistance Teams that stand ready to help when called.

Stationed in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Miller’s team stood by for the thousands of refugees seeking shelter from the storm that put the area underwater. Then, when she got back home, she watched on TV as Hurricane Irma came for Florida, making for a historic storm season that underlines the need for emergency responders such as herself.

Although on previous hurricane deployments (Miller had worked as an infection prevention specialist), the registered nurse took on the role of administrative officer this time, organizing mobilization and daily activity for her Minnesota comrades.

“We kind of functioned sort of like a triage area that determines if we can help them there or if they need to be transported to a hospital,” Miller said.

Augmenting the local medical system, the team handled the kinds of problems that will occur anytime thousands of people are in one space for a prolonged period of time. Some patients had lost their medication. Others dealt with diabetic needs. Or, the care could be as simple as helping someone change the dressing to a wound, Miller said.

A view of the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston shows disaster response teams stationed in tents as they respond to Hurricane Harvey. Lorelee Miller of Richfield was deployed to Houston as part of the federal Natural Disaster Medical System. (Submitted Photos)

The Minnesota team of 47 nurses, doctors, paramedics and logistical staff worked 12-hour shifts every day of their deployment, sleeping on cots in a conference room. Although the hours were long and the accommodations were less than cozy, Miller felt fortunate to be a visitor providing help instead of a storm refugee staying on the convention center floor.

“A lot of people lost a lot,” she said after seeing people who had left most everything behind. “A lot of people just came with what they had on their backs, what they could carry.”

While she could see the human impact, Miller didn’t witness the physical destruction wrought by Harvey. The team flew into Dallas and staged there before receiving their mission. They bused to Houston, arriving to the flooded area after nightfall. They proceeded to spend the rest of their time in the convention center, not venturing far during the scant downtime, Miller said.

“People up here probably saw a lot more of the destruction than I did,” she figured. “I really didn’t see any of that. I just saw all the people coming into the shelter that were staying there.”

The Disaster Medical Assistance Teams, part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, were just one arm of the emergency responders present in the George R. Brown convention center.

“There’s a lot of help out there,” Miller said after witnessing the donations of food and clothing stream into the shelter.

Free to help

Miller, 66, joined the Disaster Medical Response Team in 2004 after learning about the opportunity at a professional conference. In taking the role, which intermittently turns her into an official federal employee, she admitted that part of her motivation was the adventure.

“But really, you’re doing it because there’s a need for it, and not everybody can just pick up and go, and I happen to be in a spot right now where I can pick up and go and help people get through a disaster like that,” Miller said, explaining that nothing is tying her down at this stage in her life.

“My children are grown,” she said. “I have two dogs I have to pawn off to my son.” It also helps that her job, as a biometric health screener at the University of Minnesota, is a flexible one.

As hurricane season rages, Miller awaits the next call as Disaster Medical Response Teams are tapped on a rotating basis.

“When a state requests our assistance, we will be there to serve until (National Disaster Medical System) services are no longer needed,” said Ron Miller, acting director of the system.

The response teams aren’t always called to disaster zones. Sometimes, their assistance is requested for major events. The teams had a presence in Washington, D.C., or the presidential inauguration, and the Minnesota team was deployed to the Republican National

Convention in 2008 as medical needs were anticipated, Miller noted.

“We are sometimes there just in case something happens,” she said.

Miller is happy to be able to render assistance from a region that, for all its climatic disadvantages, is spared the kind calamity wrought by hurricane season.

“I’m glad we live in the middle of the country where we don’t have to deal with that,” she said.

