Richfield girls look to shake off slow start

The Richfield girls soccer team started the year off well, as the Spartans topped Chesterton Academy 5-0 Aug. 24, but, since that win, the Spartans have been outscored 34-3. (SUN Current STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Richfield’s Sierra Rudolph locates the ball and looks to make a play during the Spartans’ 12-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 7.

While the start to the season has been uninspiring, Richfield head girls soccer coach Ryan Wilson is confident his team can round into form sooner rather than later.

“They have a long road ahead, but last year we started off 2-5 and we came back and won five of our last seven games,” Wilson said. “We’re figuring it out and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls wearing the varsity uniforms this season.”

With some new players stepping into key roles for the Spartans, Wilson said a key to his team’s success will be building team chemistry.

“We’re building as a team, they’re learning each other,” Wilson said. “It’s not easy, they don’t play year-round like these other schools.

“They put in the effort and it will pay off for the girls down the road. A couple games from now, I think we will be firing on all cylinders.”

Richfield opened play last week with a 6-2 loss to Trinity. Sierra Rudolph scored both goals for the Spartans.

Richfield fell to 1-4 on the season with a 12-0 loss to defending Class A state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s team Sept. 7.

“I’m really proud of these girls,” Wilson said after the loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. “They have had some tough times and I have ridden them kind of hard, but they were up for the challenge and they did an absolute tremendous job.”

With plenty of time left in the season, Wilson knows his team simply has to learn to play together in order to turn Richfield’s season around.

“They just have to play together,” Wilson said. “They really just need to learn each other, still.

“It’s still early in the season, but, come section time, these girls will be ready to go.”

Annika Rudolph currently leads the Spartans with seven points (two goals, three assists), while Kim Torres (six points on two goals and two assists), and Sierra Rudolph (four points on two goals) are the Spartans’ leading scorers.

Richfield will play next against Chaska at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chaska High School.

