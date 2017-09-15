Police seek victims of alleged tree-trim swindler

Matthew Guerts

A man accused of scamming residents by offering tree trimming services is in jail, according to Richfield Police.

Matthew Guerts, who was identified as the swindler, was arrested in Wright County on a probation violation, according to Richfield Lt. Michael Flaherty. Richfield Police, who were not involved in the arrest, made a Facebook post regarding Guerts on Sept. 7, stating that Guerts offered tree trimming services and took deposits without finishing the job.

As they aggregate cases, police are looking for any additional residents who were victimized by the scam. Guerts operated under the company name of Quality First Landscape and A Cut Above Tree Service, according to police.

Anyone who gave Guerts money is asked to contact Richfield Police at 612-861-9800 or stop by the department, located at 6700 Portland Ave. Questions can be sent to [email protected]