Heritage Days gives Bloomington a day to celebrate

More is better, but the challenges of putting together a successful community festival have resulted in a significant change for the eighth annual Heritage Days celebration in Bloomington this weekend.

The festival will once again be a one-day affair.

The annual community gathering was envisioned as a multi-day event when it launched as Heritage Days in 2010, but was limited to a single day of activities on a sunny Saturday. The festival’s growth and evolution allowed for the eventual addition of Friday evening activities with its move to the grounds of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church a few years ago.

The Sept. 16 festival will continue to call Nativity of Mary its home, but all of the festival’s efforts will once again be channeled into a full Saturday schedule.

The goal of festival Friday evenings had been to create a street dance atmosphere with a handful of other events during opening night. Friday night activities were not meant to compete with the Saturday schedule, but “we had the feeling we were asking people to split their time,” said Nate Rolek, the festival’s new president. The Friday night entertaining didn’t usurp the Saturday evening entertainment, at least not in the eyes of the organizers, but it didn’t appear that a lot of people were taking in the nightly entertainment on both nights, Rolek said. Factor in competing events on Friday evenings, such as high school football games, and it seemed that the festival efforts should be concentrated upon one day, he added.

The silence of Friday evening won’t slow down or quiet the festival activities on Saturday. The day will again kick off with the festival’s parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will continue to use 102nd Street, but it won’t cover quite as much ground this year. The parade had ended near the Nativity of Mary grounds, but it will end prior to that point for logistics and safety considerations, according to Rolek. The parade will begin at Third Avenue and travel west, but will end at Harriet Avenue, a block east of Lyndale Avenue, he explained.

The shorter route will keep parade traffic off Lyndale, and it will shorten the time needed to complete the parade, a preference of some parade participants, Rolek said. The parade does not lack for participation or interest, as it reaches its cap a few weeks after registration opens in March, he added.

A variety of activities and entertainment will take place on the Nativity of Mary grounds following the parade. One of the notable changes for this year’s festival is that the entertainment and community presentations will not be divided between two stages, as has been the case in previous years, Rolek said.

A car show, bingo games, BMX stunt show, history presentation, inflatable toys, carnival games, petting zoo and arts and crafts showcase will return to the festival this year. Many of the activities and festival entertainers are provided through sponsorships. A few activities do carry a fee, and several vendors will serve food throughout the day.

One of the new activities this year will be a partnership with the city’s Creative Placemaking Commission, which will bring art-based activities to the festival, Rolek noted.

A $5 cover charge will be charged for main stage entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., and a $5 wristband fee is charged for purchasing beer at the beer garden prior to 6 p.m., with the wristband serving as the cover charge for the evening’s main stage performances, Rolek said.

The evening entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with The Shalo Lee Band. The singer-songwriter’s debut album is described as a blend of Americana, Folk, and Country. GB Leighton will perform from 7:30 until the festival ends at 11:30. The band performs original rock and country music and has been a fixture of the Twin Cities music scene for more than two decades.

Parking is limited in the vicinity of the festival, and free shuttle buses will be available from Normandale Community College beginning at 9:30 a.m., and running approximately every 15 minutes. The bus service was inadequate last year, so the festival committee has hired a new service provider that will run four buses until midnight, with two of the buses providing handicap accessibility, Rolek noted.

The festival organizers have encouraged businesses and organizations participating in the festival this year to provide an activity, giveaway or contest of some sort for festival visitors, and Rolek thinks there will be new, unexpected things to do as a result. “I want people to have fun,” he said. “I am very excited about this event.”

Activities will take place on the south side of the church grounds at 9900 Lyndale Ave.

Information about the festival is available online at bloomingtonheritagedays.org.

