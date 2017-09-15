‘Equity’ on the tips of tongues in Richfield Schools

As Richfield High School students began a new academic campaign Sept. 5, they were greeted with a revamped daily schedule that gave them an extra class period.

The change is one of several initiatives the Richfield School District is promoting in what has been declared a fight for academic equity. The addition of a seventh period, for instance, is meant to help level the academic playing field between advantaged students and those with fewer resources.

It is in keeping with the district’s top theme of recent years. “Equity” has become a key word for Richfield educators and school board members who are working to close the achievement gap between white students and students of color.

While the district expands programming involving staff and students in the mission of equity, it is also reckoning with the fallout of the firing of Richfield STEM School outreach worker Jessica Martinez, who has challenged the district on her termination, alleging it stemmed from her plans to organize a day to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts around Martin Luther King Day last year.

The district continues to trumpet a focus on equity that began before the Martinez controversy.

“I think it’s important to recognize the work that is being done, but also for all of us to recognize that there is work left to do,” Richfield School Board Chair Christine Maleck told the Sun Current. “But we are working our way through it.”

The addition of a seventh period to the regular high school schedule is meant to provide extra time for support for all students, especially those who couldn’t make it to school for “zero hour,” a period for enrichment classes that took place before the official start of the school day. That system gave advantage to students with the transportation resources to get to school early, providing a leg up that reflected socioeconomic differences, according to the district’s explanation of the change.

On a more abstract level, the district is increasing emphasis on two equity-based programs to which it began subscribing last school year: Innocent Classroom and Reimagine Minnesota.

The purpose of Reimagine Minnesota, Superintendent Steve Unowsky explained during an Aug. 8 school board meeting, is to answer the question, “What does equity look like if we are to provide it?”

The statewide program has brought together educators and parents at various venues to discuss that question, and Richfield Schools are taking the approach to the district level this year. The program was one focus of the “all-staff welcome” day last week, as district educators prepared for the new school year while hearing from Paul Forbes, an attorney who has been facilitating the equity conversations with Reimagine Minnesota.

But it was unclear last week what the program’s efforts to change mindsets will look like at the district level, according to Unowsky, because one critical component was still missing – the students.

For the discussion sessions that are central to Reimgaine Minnesota, “Forbes insisted they will bring in students. I hadn’t thought of that,” Unowsky said. “Of course, I think now, wow, that was pretty obvious. If we’re going to engage student voices, they should be in the planning.”

Those students will come from the same student body that in part staged a walkout last May, when an estimated 150 Richfield High School students left the building mid-day to protest the firing of Martinez and other points of frustration over race relations in the school.

Before last spring’s walkout, Assistant Superintendent Leadriane Roby met with some of the students who led the demonstration. “We’ve had some things that we are trying to work through,” Roby said, proclaiming the district is striving to be “aware and responsive to the needs of our community.”

When the walkout occurred, “that was like, OK, we really need to start putting it into action,” Roby said.

According to the district, students weren’t disciplined for the walkout beyond the consequences they would normally face for an unexcused absence.

“We want kids to know they have a voice,” Roby continued. “ … We’re not trying to damper their energy or spirit or say that you have to be in agreement.”

Staff training

Much of the crusade for equity revolves around professional development for district staff, with a goal to have all licensed staff trained in Innocent Classroom by the end of the 2018-19 school year, Unowsky said at the Aug. 8 school board meeting.

Created by University of Minnesota Professor Alex Pate, who is famous for writing “Amistad,” a novel about a slave ship, Innocent Classroom centers on finding the “good” in students. That is, for teachers to see students with an open mind, Roby explained.

“When people come into a school, a classroom, they have to have a place where they feel safe and to engage in being themselves,” Roby said.

She gave the example, “We all do things for a reason, so sometimes when you see behaviors that are not as desirable, somebody who might be bullying, they might be doing it from a place of, ‘I want to be accepted by others.’”

“Innocent Classroom is about really about transforming classrooms and relationships,” Unowsky summarized. The goal, he said, is to overcome societal stereotypes, biases and low expectations.

Identifying advanced students

While the Richfield School District tries to change mindsets and relationships, the ultimate proof that equity has been achieved would be found in the amount students learn. In that aim, the district has altered how students qualify for “gifted and talented” programming and how they are selected for advanced classes.

The district found that “some of our practices weren’t equitable” in that process,” Unowsky said.

Among the changes, educators updated the norms used for the screener assessment and removed teacher recommendations as a pre-requisite for being identified as gifted and talented, Roby explained. The result is that the number students of color identified as such has increased by 20 percent, Maleck noted.

“I think there were issues with that in the past, and we really have changed how we identify students in a much more equitable way,” she said.

Meanwhile, to increase the number of students of color taking advanced courses offering college credit, a seventh period at the high school makes room for support classes meant to help students navigate challenging coursework.

Other recent equity-based initiatives included the expansion of the grant-based ADSIS program (Alternate Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services), which now provides additional reading and math support district-wide.

The expansion of free voluntary pre-K programming should also give a boost to students who might otherwise not get the early start.

“One of the ways to truly provide equitable outcomes is really early intervention,” Unowsky said.

The Richfield School District has declared its priority.

“We’re an equity-based district,” Unowsky said. “We’re going to serve all students.”

