Edina girls build shutout streak

Hornets blank three ranked opponents

Last week could hardly have gone better for the Edina High girls soccer team.

The Hornets crafted shutouts against three of the top 10-rated teams in the state – Wayzata, Minnetonka and White Bear Lake.

In the Wayzata-Edina match neither team could score in regulation play or overtime as the contest ended 0-0. It was a battle of goalies featuring Edina’s Lolita Fidler and Madison Lo of the Trojans. Danni Krieter (left) of the Edina High girls soccer team battles for the ball against Wayzata’s Megan Malecha during a 0-0 tie Sept. 5 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“There were some goals to be had on both sides,” said Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker, who picked up his 450th career win later in the week. “Both goalies were strong in that one. Edina is a team that makes you work hard, and we had to adjust to their pressure.”

Katie Aafedt, head coach of the Hornets, would have liked a win over the No. 1-ranked Trojans, but a tie is good enough for now.

“Wayzata is a hard team to defend, but our girls did a great job,” she said. “In the seven matches we’ve played so far, we have six shutouts [and a 5-1-1 record]. Loli [Fidler] is one of the most athletic kids I have coached. She is one of the big reasons we had three shutouts against top-10 teams last week. Our back line is starting to jell at a different level. We have Eva Hendrikson and Ashley Manderfeld on the outside, who both played the entire match against Wayzata. Our center backs – Kristina Collins, Meghan Phillips and Abby Swanda – are all playing well.”

Edina scored a 1-0 victory over Minnetonka on Sept. 7 with junior forward Mia Scalia scoring the only goal. Danni Krieter picked up the assist.

The Hornets added a 1-0 victory over White Bear Lake Sept. 9. Maria Boman scored the only goal on a blast from 35 yards out. Her sister Sophia had the assist.

“One of our strengths is that we’re a deep team,” said Aafedt. “We haven’t had the same starting lineup twice, due to injuries and illnesses. Our team chemistry is some of the best I’ve ever been around. It stems from the leadership of the captains.”

Edina was playing Hopkins in a Lake Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 12 as this edition went to press. The Hornets won’t have a game the rest of the week, but will have the opportunity for practice time.

