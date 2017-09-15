Coffee Break offers Bible studies in Edina and St. Louis Park

Coffee Break, a nondenominational community Bible study for women, will begin a new study Tuesday, Sept. 19. The group will study the book of Luke at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S., Edina.

The study meets 9:30-11 a.m. every Tuesday. Free childcare will be provided for infants and young children up to the age of 5.

Another group meets 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays at Wooddale Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S., St. Louis Park. This group will also study the book of Luke. No childcare is available at this location.

No previous biblical knowledge is necessary for participation.

Info: 952-934-6818