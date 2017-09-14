Richfield Police reports: PCS Mobile cellphone store targeted in Sept. 1 theft

For Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Aug. 30 – A case of possible child neglect was reported on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue around 5:45 p.m. The reporting party said juveniles at the residence were living in possibly unsafe living environment.

Aug. 31 – Police confiscated brass knuckles from a driver after making a stop at East 74th Street and Cedar Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The female driver was cited for possession of dangerous weapons.

A vehicle affixed with stolen plates was stopped at East 77th Street and Portland Avenue around 6:45 p.m. The vehicle itself was also found to be stolen.

Police arrested a driver for DWI and arrested a passenger for possession of a controlled substance after stopping the vehicle at East 77th Street and Portland Avenue around midnight.

Sept. 1 – After stopping a vehicle on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 9:15 a.m., police arrested a male and female on warrants. The male was also found in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Two suspects entered the Metro PCS cellphone store around 10:15 a.m., demanded money from the cash registers and robbed a customer.

Sept. 2 – Police arrested a man for first-degree DWI at East 71st Street and Columbus Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

After making contact with a vehicle at East 67th Street and Cedar Avenue around 3 p.m., police arrested a driver for possessing a felony amount of marijuana after noticing the smell coming from the vehicle.

A male strangled his wife and assaulted her with a cane, police learned when responding to the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The suspect was arrested for domestic assault.

Sept. 3 – Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI at East 67th Street and Penn Avenue around 3 p.m.

Sept. 4 – Stopping a vehicle at West 76th Street and Penn Avenue on a driving complaint around 3 p.m., police arrested the driver for fifth-degree methamphetamine possession.

Sept. 5 – A third-degree sexual assault was reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:45 a.m.