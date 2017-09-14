Hornet volleyball team rallies after loss

Edina High’s volleyball team lost a home match to the East Ridge Raptors 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 Sept. 5 at the Edina gym. The Hornets celebrate a point against East Ridge. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com) Edina’s junior setter Ella Haugen (2) battles at the net. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Two after losing to East Ridge, the Hornets played a grueling five-game match at Cretin-Derham Hall and returned home the winners, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12, 18-25, 15-8. The win at Cretin-Derham Hall was a balanced effort for Edina. The big hitters were Lauren Turner with 18 kills and Christine Graf with 17 kills. Alaina Bohrer and Taylor Oberpriller had their opportunities, as well, each finishing with 10 kills. Haugen was brilliant in her role with 53 set assists and 11 digs. She also served eight aces. Back-row standouts for Edina were led by Taelyr Czech with 24 digs and Masha Feldman with 16 digs. Kat Warpinski had six service aces and 10 digs.