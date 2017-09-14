Father-Daughter Dance pirouettes Sept. 17 into Chanhassen

Event raises funds to end domestic violence and cancer

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

The Mary Kay Foundation will host a magical ball for fathers and daughters 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

The second annual dance was created to help raise funds for the foundation, which works to eliminate cancer and end domestic violence.

More than 97 percent of every dollar raised goes to local domestic shelters, raising awareness and developing grants for cancer research.

Foundation Ambassador Stacia Christenson, from Minnetonka, was inspired to create a fundraising event after learning a shocking statistic. She learned that one of three women ages 12-22 was in a compromised dating relationship.

“When I learned this, it broke my heart,” Christenson said. “I’m the mom of two girls, and I wanted to do something as an ambassador of the foundation to promote their cause. The statistic really spoke to me and I wanted more girls to realize their own self-worth and understand how to curve violence against women. It’s a bigger issue than people are aware.”

Christenson was unsure about what kind of fundraising event to do until she spoke to Mary Kay Cosmetics Founder Mary Kay Ash’s retired secretary. She suggested that a father-daughter event would be a perfect fundraising event to raise awareness.

“People are doing so many fundraising events from fashion shows to 5Ks and I wanted to do something different,” Christenson said. “When she suggested a father-daughter dance I thought that would be perfect! The event is a win for everyone. The event helps girls at a young age realize their self worth and have that strong father-daughter bond that’s great for curving those things down the road.”

The event is designed for girls ages 4-11. Grandfathers or brothers are also welcome to attend as a stand-in for fathers.

The event includes a formal Italian dinner, dessert, corsages, dancing, photo opportunities and a special appearance by Disney princesses.

Minnetonka Middle School West eighth-grader Clayton Mechtel, of M3 Music N More, is the disc jockey for the event.

Christenson said, “I’m trying to create awareness from the event itself and it’s a great community event that helps our young girls in our community grow their self worth through those father-daughter bonds.”

Advanced ticket purchase is required. RSVP by emailing [email protected] or call 612-961-7009 for more information.

