Eden Prairie Sun Current Looking Ahead for Sept. 14

Football Friday

As the high school football season enters Week 3, there are some key matchups that should interest west suburban area fans.

Eden Prairie (2-0) hits the road for the first time Friday at Prior Lake (1-1) which is coming off a 9-6 loss at Maple Grove Week 2. The top-ranked Eagles contained second-ranked Lakeville North 41-13 after limiting Eastview to one score in a 35-7 defeat in the opener.

Minnetonka (2-0) will return home following a 21-6 victory at Wayzata last week. The Skippers’ opponent at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, is Maple Grove, a team with a history of qualifying for the State Tournament.

Minnetonka’s win last week was keyed by the running of junior quarterback Aaron Syverson and senior running back Adam Livingston.

Wayzata will try to regroup in a 7 p.m. game against Edina Friday, Sept. 15, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Edina is 2-0 under first-year head coach Derrin Lamker, the former Osseo coach.

Metro Invitational

Round Lake Park is the site for Eden Prairie’s home cross country race on Saturday morning. The boys varsity race begins at 10:40 a.m. and the girls is set for 11:10 a.m. Junior Varsity races start at 9:30 a.m. and the middle school races will begin at 11:45 a.m. Eden Prairie cross country will host a fundraiser dinner at the Eden Prairie Chipolte location from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Tuesday

Eden Prairie girls soccer will recognize its senior class during Saturday’s match against Lakeville North at 1 p.m. at Aerie Stadium. The Eagles will host Edina in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 19 starting at 5 p.m. for the girls, followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

Eden Prairie volleyball hosts Edina at 7 p.m. at EPHS and the girls swim teams will compete in another Lake Conference contest at Edina South View Middle School at 5 p.m.