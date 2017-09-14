Chronic fatigue syndrome an up-and-down battle for Edina High alum

Jeff Beyerl was a captain of the Edina swim team before being stricken with chronic fatigue syndrome. (Submitted photo)

Some parents of 20-somethings yearn for the day when their children finally leave the nest. Lianne Beyerl just yearns for a cure for a mysterious condition that leaves its victims homebound and exhausted.

Beyerl’s search for answers began six years ago when her son, Jeff Beyerl, was a senior at Edina High School. At 6-foot-7, he was a captain of the swim team. He was preparing for college, planning to become a teacher.

Then, as he was just beginning his final year of high school, Jeff got sick. At first, they thought it was a bout with the flu, but that changed as the battle dragged on. Finally, two years ago, Beyerl said, a doctor at the University of Minnesota’s neuromuscular clinic diagnosed Jeff with chronic fatigue syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “a complicated disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that can’t be explained by any underlying medical condition.” Beyerl uses a cane to get around after battling chronic fatigue syndrome for the last 6 years. (Submitted photo)

As part of the fight for her largely homebound son, Lianne has organized an informational event at Southdale Library. The free event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The program includes a screening of the documentary, “Unrest,” which chronicles the struggles of people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Following the screening, Linda Tannenbaum, CEO of the chronic fatigue syndrome advocacy organization Open Medicine Foundation, will answer audience questions. Similar to Lianne Beyerl, Tannenbaum calls herself “a mother on a mission.” Her daughter came down with the condition in 2006.

Some victims of the affliction tire from the faintest exertion.

“Some people say, ‘I can either cook dinner, or I can get dressed today.’ Literally,” Tannenbaum said, adding that for others, it’s worse.

“Some people don’t have the energy to turn over in their bed.”

One challenge in raising awareness and securing research dollars is how hard it is to pin down as a pathology, but a hallmark of the affliction is a post-exertion malaise that can be both physical and mental, Tannenbaum noted.

Lianne Beyerl isn’t the typical busy-body accustomed to event planning. In fact, the occupational therapist has never organized an event like the one set for this weekend. “It’s only because I’m a pitbull mother,” she said, having tired of watching her son’s condition ebb and flow for his entire adult life.

Jeff’s struggle began when he fell down during gym class one day. “He said, ‘Can you come pick me up, I don’t feel good,’” said his mother, who remembered being immediately struck by concern that her son felt so ill he couldn’t drive himself home.

“It just didn’t add up,” Lianne said.

After trips to emergency rooms, Jeff was informed he had a virus and was given a bag of saline to take home. Scans and blood work and a visit to the Mayor clinic provided no answers. All the tests showed nothing out of the ordinary.

“Everything was normal, but he wasn’t,” Lianne said.

And things had been going so well for Jeff. “I had a six pack for the first time. I was feeling really good about my body. I had a massive group of friends,” he said. “I was on top of the world.”

Jeff tried to finish his senior year at Edina High, but ultimately relented and earned his diploma from home by taking classes online. All the rest he got served him well. “By summer, he was good,” Lianne said.

His plans – including becoming a teacher, like his dad, Bob – were back on. He would live at home while attending Normandale Community College to get his generals out of the way before moving on to a four-year school.

But within a month of classes beginning, Jeff got sick and tired again. This is the pattern he has experienced ever since: long periods of rest followed by exertion, leading to bouts with exhaustion.

After more rest, Jeff felt good enough to again venture into the wider world. He joined Americorps, the national volunteer program popular among recent high school and college grads, and he took a 10-month assignment at a school for the blind in Iowa, taking a sedentary office role.

Jeff, who noted he had coasted through school on his natural abilities, said that for the first time, he had to push himself to keep up.

“I just kept getting worse the more I pushed myself, because I wasn’t just sitting at home playing video games,” he said.

“What we know now is rest is the best thing you can do for this,” his mother said.

With enough rest, Jeff was ultimately able to finish studying at Normandale. He worked at a convenience store and taught swimming lessons, too. “And it was pretty great,” he said.

He took the summer to rest and enrolled at the University of Minnesota in fall 2016, opting to pursue a career in marriage and family therapy.

He was taking two classes and loving them both, he said. But then, “It was one group project where I pushed myself too far … to the point where I couldn’t think straight or walk to the bus without needing to sit down on the sidewalk and rest every few steps. I essentially just pushed my body until I couldn’t push it anymore.”

A condition met with skepticism

When Jeff was finally diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, “it was like, ‘Finally … Oh my God, it’s not in my head. Oh thank god,’” he said.

Jeff says his friends and family don’t doubt that his condition is real and physical, but in general, chronic fatigue syndrome is met with skepticism from some in the medical community who believe the condition is all in the patient’s head. One problem, Tannenbaum says, is that on top of blood tests that come back negative, people with the condition don’t look sick either.

“Most of the patients that I have met have many, many people in their lives that don’t believe they are sick,” she said.

Jeff has advised that therapy could be one solution, “but I’m so mentally healthy,” he said.

He understands it can be hard for people to acknowledge his condition as a real disease. “As far as those people who don’t believe it, I can’t blame them. It would be super easy to fake this,” he said.

Although it’s not as robust as Tannenbaum would like, research on chronic fatigue syndrome is occurring, she noted, pointing to Stanford University as one hotbed of exploration.

“There’s research happening that is giving us focus that it’s a problem with the immune system,” Tannenbaum explained. She hopes additional work will find a biomarker for the disease. The goal, she says, is to find a molecular cause.

While scientists continue to explore the phenomenon of chronic fatigue syndrome, Jeff remains upbeat overall. “I have really understanding friends, and I’ve been blessed with natural proclivity towards happiness,” he said.

Others don’t handle it as well, Tannenbaum noted, pointing to high rate of suicide among those with chronic fatigue syndrome. “They just feel there’s no hope,” she said.

But Jeff has the support of family, and a social life. He has a fiancee, Kirstine, who he met in high school. And he stays in touch with friends by playing video games online, but never in person. “That would decimate me,” Jeff said.

As he finished describing his experience, he noted his relatively chipper condition at the moment, but braced for the consequences of expending so much mental energy.

“I sound jovial now,” he said, “but I’m going to crash after this.”

Still, Jeff remains thankful, crediting “a mom who’s working her butt off to help me any way she can.”

