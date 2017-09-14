Bloomington community calendar, Sept. 15-21

FRIDAY, Sept. 15
FOOTBALL: JEFFERSON VS. APPLE VALLEY
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Stadium, 8900 Queen Ave. S.
Info: jeffersonfootball.org
Saturday, Sept. 16
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/farm17
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurist
Sunday, Sept. 17
INSECT COLLECTING
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/3rp
Monday, Sept. 18
BIRD WATCHING TREK
When: 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Bass Ponds Trailhead, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/bnrotary
LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/ling
Tuesday, Sept. 19
TODDLER TUESDAYS: PIRATE DAY
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/pirate
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
Wednesday, Sept. 20
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
FARE FOR ALL
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS
When: 12:10-1 p.m.
Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/smt
CHESS CLUB
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina
Info: 612-543-5900
Thursday, Sept. 21
CRIBBAGE
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
TEEN ANIME CLUB
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775