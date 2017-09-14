Bloomington Cable Television, Sept. 15-21

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Aug. 25 to Sept. 21

6:30 p.m. Battle of the Books: Washburn, Olson, Oak Grove, Valley View Elementary

8 p.m. Ridgeview Talent Show

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 13-19

10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kick Off and Skim Stop Presentation

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Annabelle: Creation”

Saturday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Aug. 25 to Sept. 21

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 13-19

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Crossing Cambodia

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Annabelle: Creation”

8:30 p.m. Football: Apple Valley at Jefferson (Hall of Fame)

Sunday, Sept. 17

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bob! The Music of Dylan

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Glass Castle”

8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Richfield Symphonic Band

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Aug. 25 to Sept. 21

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 13-19

11 p.m. Commission Updates: September

Monday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Aug. 25 to Sept. 21

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 13-19

7 p.m. Artistry’s Watercolor Wash-Off Competition 2016

9 p.m. Bloomington Human Services Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Emoji Movie”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Canadian Health Care

Tuesday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 13-19

8 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 19

8:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 19

9 p.m. League of Women Voters – A Discussion on Guns: the Issues

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Grace Petrie – Global Grant Scholar and What Would Hazel Do

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Aug. 25 to Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wind River”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26

7 p.m. Bloomington Human Services Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

8:30 p.m. Artistry’s Watercolor Wash-Off Competition 2016

10:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Sept. 19

11 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Sept. 19

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: September

Thursday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Sept. 21

8 p.m. Commission Updates: September

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wind River”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 20-26

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Grace Petrie – Global Grant Scholar and What Would Hazel Do

10 p.m. League of Women Voters – A Discussion on Guns: the Issues

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.