Hundreds show solidarity at Bloomington Muslim center

Hundreds gathered in a show of solidarity outside a Muslim community center in Bloomington three days after it was the target of a bomb that exploded outside the building.

The Aug. 8 solidarity gathering at Dar Al Farooq Youth and Family Center featured a variety of faith community representatives and elected officials, many sharing messages of support and calls for unity, with an occasional dose of levity mixed in. Representatives of Dar Al Farooq expressed thanks to community members and organizations for their gestures of support.

The solidarity gathering followed a statement of support delivered by the Bloomington City Council the previous evening, at the start of its Aug. 7 meeting.

“On behalf of the city council and the residents of Bloomington, we would like all of the people who worship at Dar Al Farooq Community Center and the Muslim community here in Bloomington and in Minnesota to know that we stand united with you,” Mayor Gene Winstead said, flanked by members of the council.

“Our thoughts are with you and those whose lives were impacted by the disgraceful act of violence this past Saturday. When a criminal act of this nature is committed against one of us in this community, it is committed against all of us,” he said.

“Dar Al Farooq came to this community about six years ago and acquired the property and the building of what was formerly Concordia High School in northeast Bloomington. It is the second Islamic place of worship in the city. This faith-based organization is thriving, as demonstrated by the level of participation in the center’s activities,” he explained.

“Bloomington is a great city and a place where everyone should feel welcome – a city where we acknowledge our differences and want all individuals to feel safe and respected. We support everyone’s right to safely worship the faith of their choosing. We embrace the city’s growing diversity with inclusion and equity at the core,” he said.

Winstead pledged the city’s continued partnership with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity in the city’s effort to advance the council’s strategic priorities of inclusion and equity.

“This work is even more timely and relevant in light of this past weekend’s events,” he said.

“Whoever has damaged Dar Al Farooq Community Center and would willfully try to harm members of our community will be held accountable. The damage was caused by an improvised explosive device and was contained to a portion of the building. Thankfully, no one was injured. Because this is a federal crime, the FBI is the lead agency in this investigation. They are working in cooperation with Bloomington Police and other law enforcement partners to solve this crime and bring whoever was responsible to justice,” Winstead noted.

“We are so pleased to see that many Bloomington residents have already responded by showing their support for Dar Al Farooq. We ask all members of this community to stand as one Bloomington with kindness, compassion, respect and understanding of one another. We do not go it alone to make a better community, we come together as one. No act of violence will keep us from our goals, but only make us stronger and more committed for a better and future for everyone,” he concluded.

The bombing occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Aug. 5, and a reward is being offered for information assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

