Richfield resident says he fears for his life due to revoked license, repeated police contacts

Alonzo Pollard, right, stands next to activist Corydon Nilsson Aug. 8 outside the Richfield Municipal Center. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

A Richfield resident who alleges he’s the victim of police harassment attended an Aug. 8 city council meeting as his supporters used a public comment period to make his case.

Alonzo Pollard, 41, says continued police contacts due to his revoked driver’s license have made him fear for his safety. City leaders, meanwhile, say they are trying to help him reinstate his license, but that they have also reminded him, the law’s the law.

Three people identifying themselves as friends of Pollard spoke on his behalf before the city council.

“For as long as I’ve known him, he’s been trying to get out of a hole,” said Corydon Nilsson, founder of an activist groups called New North.

“He has been continuously targeted and harassed because the police out here know his license has been revoked,” Nilsson said.

Pollard said he moved from St. Paul to Richfield four and a half years ago, having since been pulled over three times for lack of a license, while a string of other police interactions have occurred at his home on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and 76th Street. He claims police have made contact with him or ticketed him for merely looking like he was about to drive, or after he had just been driving.

Now, he says, he owes $3,000 worth of tickets, a bill he can’t pay on his own, noting seven children he has to support, with two in his household. He did not speak publicly at the council meeting but spoke with the Sun Current.

At the council meeting, Nilsson warned the city of the dangers of repeated police contacts for minor violations.

“I’m just here to ask for more professionalism in these situations, because many of you know Philando Castile was pulled over 52 times, and ultimately he was killed,” Nilsson said.

“If you’re getting stopped time and time again, at some point something is going to go worse than it already has, and I don’t want to be here advocating for my dead friend. So if you could ease up and just let him get back on the right track,” Nilsson pleaded.

“He’s trying, he really is, but he can’t do it if he’s constantly getting hit with more fines and more money that he doesn’t have.”

Pollard said his license was revoked due to delinquent child support payments. He has a criminal record dating back more than 20 years, mainly including driving after revocation, disorderly conduct, fifth-degree assault and domestic assault. His most recent domestic assault conviction came in April 2016.

But he says repeated police contacts for his revoked license are putting his life in danger.

“I shouldn’t have to live in a city where I fear for my life every time I see a police car,” he said, noting none of his criminal convictions included have included gun charges.

Activist John Thompson also invoked memories of the Philando Castile tragedy in his support of Pollard. Thompson and Castile both worked at St. Paul Public Schools. Activist John Thompson speaks on behalf of Alonzo Pollard during the Aug. 8 Richfield City Council meeting.

“I talked to my friend two days before he was murdered by the St. Anthony Police Department,” Thompson said before making his case for Pollard.

“He’s being harassed. He’s being profiled. He’s having police officers sitting outside his home waiting for him to put those keys in that car,” said Thompson, who has gained notoriety as an activist since Castile was killed by police in July 2016.

Thompson’s actions have included a key role in the disruption of Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges’ press conference following last month’s death of Justine Damond at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Richfield Police would not grant an interview with the Sun Current. Police Chief Jay Henthorne offered the following written statement:

“Our duty as Richfield police officers, is to enforce the law as part of our overall mission to serve and protect the public. We approach that duty with an eye toward ensuring that those laws are enforced even-handedly. In this particular case we believe that our police interactions were absolutely in line with that mission.”

The police department is not providing further details on Pollard’s circumstances at this time, Richfield Media Coordinator Neil Ruhland wrote in an email.

Pollard admitted interactions with police have been less than cordial.

“I get tired of them so I curse them clean out,” he said.

An audience with the city

Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez told the Sun Current that she first heard of the conflict the day before the Aug. 8 council meeting and worked to de-escalate the hostilities, fearing the meeting could be disrupted.

“Pretty much my whole goal was to de-escalate the situation as much possible so that we would have a smooth city council meeting, and I believe that was achieved,” Regan Gonzalez said, describing a conversation with Pollard over the phone.

“ … What my whole purpose in this situation has been is to make sure there’s been communication so that a bad situation does not happen between Alonzo, police and the city”

Mayor Pat Elliott and Henthorne have met with Pollard and his wife regarding his complaints.

At first, it seemed they might have been moving toward a resolution, according to Elliott, who said he was hoping to work with Hennepin County to expedite the reinstatement of Pollard’s license.

Pollard complained that a diversion program he is participating in hasn’t made that process easy enough. The program, as he and Elliott described it, allows him to work off his fines, but then requires him to wait another year to get his license back.

“It doesn’t do you any good to work off the fines and give them another full year of revocation, because you have to get to work, so it doesn’t solve the problem,” Elliott said.

Pollard said he deals with diabetes, which has recently kept him from working, but that he still needs to drive in order to perform tasks like transporting his children to football practice or school.

Elliott reported feeling hopeful for a resolution after an initial discussion, but that his optimism subsided.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but the bottom fell out,” he said.

Pollard says he has video evidence supporting his claims of unfair treatment, but he’s added that because of mistrust, he won’t provide that to Henthorne.

“From my perspective that pretty much shot holes in things,” Elliott said.

He added he was still trying as of Monday to work with the county in aiding Pollard’s quest to regain his license.

Regan Gonzalez, Elliott and the rest of the city council voiced strong support for police.

“We have been very clear with him he’s been breaking the law and this is why he continues to have contact with police,” Regan Gonzalez said.

“We have an obligation to enforce the law,” Elliot said.

The mayor took umbrage at what he described as Pollard’s demands for a particular officer to be fired, and at threats from Pollard’s supporters.

“If I have to come back,” Thompson said during a council meeting that had more police on hand than usual, “I’m going to bring 200 or 300 people with me, because the police presence here is intimidating. Very intimidating.”

Speaking to the Sun Current, Elliott stated, “I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m not inclined to back down or to do something different because somebody comes into a council meeting and threatens to do something if we don’t change our ways. Number one: I don’t think our ways are wrong in the first place.”

