Tour de Tonka bikers ride for a cause

< > (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Three Rivers Park District Police Officer Zack Hway directs a 30-mile rider on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail across Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

More than 4,000 riders set out on the 12th annual Tour de Tonka Aug. 5 to raise funds for the ICA Food Shelf, Minnetonka Community Youth Education and Early Childhood Programs.

Riders in the 16-, 30-, 48-, 57-, 65- and 75-mile rides began at Minnetonka High School, while the 100-mile riders started at Clear Springs Elementary in Minnetonka.

The routes went through 23 west metro communities including Chanhassen, Chaska, Deephaven, Delano, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Greenwood, Independence, Mayer, Minnetonka, Minnetrista, Mound, Navarre, Norwood Young America, Orono, Plymouth, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Victoria, Waconia, Watertown and Wayzata – all of which showcase beautiful roads, trails, and scenic views of Lake Minnetonka, Lake Waconia, Riley Lake, the Crow River, and many other area lakes.