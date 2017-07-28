‘The Czar’ rules for Edina Legion baseball squad

Second baseman has the tools

Baseball scouts are always looking for five-tool players and asking themselves: Can he run? Can he field? Can he throw? Can he hit for average? And finally, can he hit for power? Edina American Legion second baseman Nick Azar lashes into a pitch against Chaska during the Sub-State 3 Tournament July 20 at Bloomington’s Red Haddox Field. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

There are a lot of “yes” notations on Nick Azar’s scouting sheet, including a notation of his distinctive nickname, which is “The Czar.”

During the Sub-State 3 Tournament last week at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington, Azar came up with a total of seven hits in leading Edina to a second-place finish behind Eden Prairie.

The Hornets defeated Shakopee 8-2, Chanhassen 2-1, Chaska 5-3 and 15-11, but couldn’t get over the hump against Sub-State champion Eden Prairie, which beat them twice, 11-1 and 13-3.

In addition to Azar’s outstanding individual performance, third baseman-shortstop Ben Vanhove had big offensive numbers with nine hits in the tournament. Four of those hits came in the 15-11 victory over Chaska that put Edina in the finals July 23.

Brett Hufendick, Edina’s right fielder, also hit four doubles during the tournament.

Edina pitchers Emerson Egly, Will Eckland, Will Haben and Richie Holetz all had strong performances.

Holetz pitched four-hit ball over six innings and struck out eight in the victory over Chanhassen. Aiden Sirek threw three innings of one-hit relief to record the save.

The Czar had his best game of the tournament in the 5-3 win over Chaska. He hit a double and two singles in five at-bats and scored a pair of runs. For good measure, he pitched the last two innings to record the save in relief of Eckland.

Not overpowering by any means, Azar survives on the mound with pinpoint control and a sharp-breaking curveball.

“I always trust The Czar when he comes in behind me,” said Eckland.

“I made sure I was hitting the outside corner,” Azar noted. “And I worked on finishing my curve.”

Against Chaska, his curve crossed the outside corner and then dipped. That was the key to his success.

Edina head coach Gene Larkin said The Czar is his kind of player.

“Nick has good pop in his bat,” said Larkin. “He has the most power on the team. He’s one of those hard-nosed players, and that’s his strength.”

Larkin praised Vanhove as the another team leader.

“Ben is a fine example of a player who does everything the right way,” the coach observed.

Edina finished the season 16-8, and although the Hornets didn’t return to the State Legion Tournament this summer, they gained valuable experience that will help them gain a foothold at the varsity level next season.

Sub-State 3

Game Scores

July 17

Bloomington Gold 7, Richfield 6

July 18

Chanhassen 13, Bloomington Blue 4

Edina 8, Shakopee 2

Eden Prairie 4, Holy Angels 0

Chaska 8, Bloomington Gold 3

July 19

Bloomington Blue 14, Holy Angels 13

Shakopee 5, Bloomington Gold 4

July 20

Eden Prairie 5, Chanhassen 0

Edina 5, Chaska 3

July 21

Chanhassen 3, Shakopee 2

Chaska 5, Bloomington Blue 3

Eden Prairie 11, Edina 1

July 22

Edina 2, Chanhassen 1

Chaska 12, Eden Prairie 11

July 23

Edina 15, Chaska 11

Eden Prairie 13, Edina 3

