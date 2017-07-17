Motor vehicle licensing office to close for three days later this month

Richfield’s Motor Vehicle Office will be closed Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; and Monday, July 24, as the state implements a new licensing registration system.

The closure is due to a mandatory statewide shutdown per the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as the new system replaces Driver and Vehicle Services’ 30-year-old mainframe information system, a change expected to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to obtain a Minnesota title.

The Richfield Motor Vehicle Office will re-open Tuesday, July 25, and begin using the new state system as the daily business of title transfers and tab renewals resumes.

During the closure, however, the Richfield office will still be processing passport applications and taking passport photos.

For a list of interrupted services, visit RichfieldMN.gov/motorvehicle.

Info: 612-861-9738 (Elizabeth VanHoose) or [email protected]