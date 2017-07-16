Volunteers needed at Bloomington’s Kite Day

Bloomington’s Human Services Division is seeking volunteers to assist with Kite Day next weekend.

Kite Day, the annual spring kite flying community gathering, was rescheduled due to rain in May. It will now be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Valley View Playfield, 9000 Portland Ave.

Free kites are available to children and teens while supplies last, and entertainment is planned throughout the afternoon. Entertainers include Bob and the Beachcombers, Circus Manduhai, Mariachi Son de Morelos and Harisen Daiko. Inflatable toys will also be available, and the Bloomington Optimist Club will have food available.

Volunteer positions include event set-up, registration, kite assembly and repair, monitoring inflatable toys and helping with bol kite races.

For volunteer information, call 952-563-4944.

Info: tr.im/kite17