Richfield Beautiful Garden Tour is July 22

A self-guided tour of some of Richfield’s most striking gardens is set for Saturday, July 22.

From 1-5 p.m. that day, landscaping enthusiasts are invited to take part in the Richfield Beautiful Garden Tour, comprised of gardens nominated by Richfield residents and selected by the Richfield Garden Club.

Aside from enjoying the yardwork, tour-goers will help identify the most impressive garden as they vote for their favorite in the tour’s “People’s Choice” awards.

Another honor associated with the garden tour has been established in the memory of past gardening standout Joe Krzyzaniak. The winner of the “Joe K Award” will be the garden found to represent the most positive addition to its neighborhood.

Tour maps are available for $5 at the Richfield Municipal Center, Richfield Community Center and all municipal liquor stores.

Info: 612-866-2683 (Susan Rosenberg) or [email protected]