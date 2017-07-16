Letter: Turtle warning’s fun fact is really a fun theory

To the editor:

As a Bloomington resident, I appreciate your newspaper and read it every week.

I am interested in nature and was reading the June 22 paper. Under the community notes section there was an article entitled, “Turtles are searching for nesting grounds.” Part of it read, “A fun fact about turtles is that they evolved 200 million years ago and their shell has remained unchanged for millions of years.”

Evolution is a theory; therefore, we cannot stay it is a fun fact. We can, however, call it a fun theory.

Part of the creation account in Genesis reads, “Then God said, ‘Let the earth bring forth creatures after their kind. Cattle and creeping things and beasts of the earth after their kind;’ and it was so.” This concludes that God spoke the turtles into existence. It happened around 6,000 years ago.

The rest of the article was interesting and informative. Hopefully the community will read and heed it, and help turtles thrive in their part of the wild kingdom.

Jake Seres

Bloomington