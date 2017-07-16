Letter: Bloomington’s celebration should be held on July 4

To the editor:

The city of Bloomington, year after year, ruins the Independence Day celebration by holding it the day before our national holiday on July 4.

This is not just another federal holiday, but rather an observation set aside for an actual historical event. The last time I checked, the Declaration of Independence was ratified on July 4, 1776, not July 3.

Until Bloomington acknowledges the actual date of our historically important holiday, my family will continue to celebrate – and spend our money – in Richfield, where the festivities are held on the proper day, July 4.

Damon Laudahl

Bloomington