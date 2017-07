The author of a book about the U.S.-Dakota War will speak this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Curtis Dahlin has studied the war for 15 years. It is the subject of his recent book, “Dakota Uprising – A Pictorial History,” and he will share highlights of his research 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Tours of the house will be held at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Info: bit.ly/gideonpond