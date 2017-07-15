Ness brothers wrestle to World Team Trials

Jayson Ness and Dylan Ness, Bloomington natives and highly decorated Minnesota Gopher wrestlers qualified for the World Team Trials by winning their respective weights at the Last Chance Qualifier meet in Rochester on May 22.

The two, wrestling for Minnesota Storm, qualified for the trials to determine the senior national team in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9-11.

Jayson, competing at 61 kilograms, lost a competitive shootout with Cody Brewer 14-13 in his opening match. Brewer led 4-0 early before Jayson came roaring back to score the next nine points over the next 80 seconds to lead 9-4. Brewer pulled within 9-8 before the end of the period and continued that momentum to lead 14-10 with two minutes left. Jayson rallied to close the gap for the final score but couldn’t get over the final hurdle.

The loss dropped Jayson to the consolation round where he came up short against Chris Dardanes 7-6.

Dylan, competing in the 70 kg class went 1-2 with his lone win a 9-6 score over Alec Pantaleo in the consolation quarterfinal. Dylan opened with an 11-0 tech fall loss to eventual champion Jimmy Kennedy of the New York Athletic Club and closed out the trials with a 9-1 loss to Chase Pami in the consolation semifinal.

Rochester

Dylan, wrestling at 70 kilograms, recorded back-to-back pins to close out the title run after an 11-0 tech fall over Colten Carlson in the quarterfinals. Dylan pinned Tony Tolbert in 49 seconds to reach the finals where he scored a fall against Sanitago Martinez in 4:03.

Jayson, wrestling at 61 kg, scored a 7-6 win over Shelton Mack in the semifinals before securing the title with a 14-3 tech fall against Joey Lazor to earn his spot on the World Trials team after losing early in the U.S. Open.

