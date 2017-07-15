Edina’s Mosborg chooses Carleton

After earning 13 varsity letters during her Edina athletic career, Amanda Mosborg is looking forward to moving to the next level at Carleton College in Northfield. Edina’s Amanda Mosborg carries the baton during the 4×800-meter relay earlier this year. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

Mosborg plans to run cross country and track at the prestigious athletic school, which is located about 40 minutes from her parents’ home in Edina.

“The two schools I looked at were Carleton and the University of Minnesota,” said Mosborg, who earned straight A’s at Edina High with a weighted GPA of 4.3. “I wanted to stay in Minnesota, and it came down to a gut feeling that I would be able to keep the same balance between academics and sports that I had in high school.”

Mosborg earned five letters in both cross country and track and added three more letters in Nordic skiing.

“Some of my friends convinced me to try skiing, and I loved it,” she said. “It was fun to build the program and go to the State Meet.”

While the Hornets had success in Nordic skiing, their greater success has come in cross country and track. Each of the past two years, they have won the state team title in cross country. During the track season, Mosborg has run on state-champion 4×800-meter relay teams two years in a row.

“The biggest highlights were the two cross country championships,” Mosborg noted. “I watched us grow from a team that wasn’t a contender, to a team that could compete, and finally to a team that won back-to-back state championships.”

Mosborg and classmate Tate Sweeney led the Hornets as captains. Emily Kompelien, a junior last season, set a fast pace and transfer student Morgan Richter, from Breck School, was a key edition last season.

Mosborg talked about sharing the leadership role with Sweeney.

“Tate and I were not friends in elementary school or in the first year of middle school,” she recalled. “We might not have crossed paths at all if it weren’t for sports. I was the silent leader, she was a vocal leader. It was a good balance. Tate is the life of the party, and she always got the conversation rolling.”

Sweeney was one of the best 800-meter runners in Minnesota as a junior and senior on the Hornets’ track team. Mosborg, Sweeney and Maria Rickman ran on the two state-champion 4×800 relay teams. In her sophomore year, Kompelien anchored that relay to the all-time state record. In 2017, Anna Hage took the fourth spot on the relay so that Kompelien could compete in individual events at the Section 6AA and State Class AA Meets.

Mosborg admires Kompelien’s grace as a runner, as well as her competitive drive.

“Emily has a great attitude and always buckles down during races,” said Mosborg. “I have so much faith that she will win. I’ve never felt that way about another teammate.”

As she moves on to collegiate running, Mosborg will have a new set of teammates. Hopefully, she can continue to provide leadership and a strong work ethic at her new school.

“Cross country is my favorite sport,” she said. “I like the hills and the different terrains. College races are 6K instead of 5K, but I don’t think it will be that much of a difference.”

One of the advantages about competing for Carleton is that Mosborg’s parents, Steven and Carri, will be able to watch many of her races.

“My dad is at just about every meet,” said Mosborg. “I have run in a couple 5K races with him. My mom has had a hip issue, so she isn’t able to attend every meet, but when she’s not there she’s texting.”

Mosborg said she isn’t sure what her major will be at Carleton. She has thought about political science. Lately, she has been considering pre-med, as well.

“I am trying to keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve got a million ideas.”

No matter what her major is, Mosborg is sure she’ll continue running year-round. She will have cross country meets in the fall, indoor track meets in late winter and outdoor track meets in the spring. That’s a lot of running, but it’s what she loves to do.

