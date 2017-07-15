Bloomington’s motor vehicle office to close for 3 days

Renewing your license or registration in Bloomington? A new computer system to expedite the process will require Bloomington’s Motor Vehicle Office to close for three days this month.

The office will begin using the Minnesota License and Registration System program to conduct title transfers, driver’s license renewals, license tab renewals and other services. The new program replaces a 30-year-old mainframe information system and will decrease the time it takes to obtain a Minnesota title.

To prepare for implementation of the new program, the office will be closed three days: Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, and Monday, July 24. The office will re-open 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

The closure is part of a mandatory statewide shutdown by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Driver and Vehicle Services.

Bloomington’s Motor Vehicle Office is at 9930 Logan Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Info: tr.im/vehicle