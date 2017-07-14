EP Police seek info on assault at Edenvale Park

Eden Prairie police are seeking more information on a June 23 assault that took place at Edenvale Park. (Sun Current staff photo by Sean Miner)

Eden Prairie police are looking for more information about a reported assault at Edenvale Park June 23. According to police, officers were dispatched on a report of an assault in progress at Edenvale Park. The reporting party said that 15-20 people were fighting on the basketball court at the park.

When officers arrived, there were vehicles leaving the parking lot and several individuals standing on the basketball court, according to police.

According to one of the individuals on the court, a group of people was playing basketball when three vehicles arrived, each carrying around five people. These arriving individuals allegedly assaulted an adult male wearing a red shirt, who had been watching the game.

Police interviewed this individual, an 18-year-old Hopkins man. He reported that the suspects approached him and his friends before pushing, punching and kicking them, and also said that they had taken his iPhone. He was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital by Hennepin County Medical Examiner paramedics.

The suspects left when they heard police sirens, after taking a backpack at the scene that belonged to a 28-year-old Bloomington man. The victim reported that the backpack contained his car keys, a friend’s car keys, an iPhone and a brown leather wallet that contained his driver’s license, credit cards and $45 cash.

The next day, police received a call just after 7:30 p.m. reporting an abandoned backpack near the intersection of Woodhill Trail and Woodland Drive. The backpack matched the description given by the victim at Edenvale Park, and it contained his wallet with his driver’s license inside.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area, to call 952-949-6100 and speak with an investigator.