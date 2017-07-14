Annual Book’Em sale brings in more than $140,000

The secondhand books, CDs, DVDs and games that were collected and organized during several weeks this spring helped raise more than $140,000 for crime prevention in Bloomington.

The 25th annual Book’Em sale, held June 3-17 in Richfield, brought in approximately $143,500, according to Mike Hartley, president of the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association and a deputy chief with the Bloomington Police Department.

This year’s sale set a record, and proceeds from the sale will fund a variety of crime prevention initiatives benefitting Bloomington residents, schools and businesses. The association awards grants and scholarships each fall, and in 2016 the association awarded $100,800 in grants and $4,000 in scholarships.

Grant information and applications are available online at bcpamn.org.