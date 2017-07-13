Notice of Public Hearings – Nine Mile Creek Watershed District

PUBLIC NOTICE

(Official Publication)

Notice of Public Hearing

Water Management Plan

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the board of managers of the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District will hold a public hearing as required by Minnesota Statutes section 103B.231, on July 19, 2017, at 6:45 p.m. at the NMCWD offices, 12800 Gerard Drive, Eden Prairie, MN to receive comments and consider the Districts Fifth Generation Water Management Plan (Plan).

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the board of managers will weigh all comments received in writing and offered at the public hearing before considering submittal of the Plan for MN Board of Water and Soil Resources final 90-day review.

To review the full text of the Plan and compiled written comments, visit the NMCWD website at www.ninemilecreek.org.

Dated: July 5, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGERS

/s/ Corrine Lynch

Secretary

