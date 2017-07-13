Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice
REGARDING: The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a site plan amendment to allow parking spaces to be located in the front yard area at 6941 Nicollet Avenue.
WHEN:
Monday, July 24, 2017
7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Richfield Municipal Center
City Council Chambers
6700 Portland Avenue
SUBJECT ADDRESS:
6941 Nicollet Avenue
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.
QUESTIONS: For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner, at 612-861-9760.
HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.
ELIZABETH VANHOOSE
City Clerk
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
July 13, 2017
708723