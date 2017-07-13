Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING: The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a request for a conditional use permit and variances to allow a Class III (convenience) restaurant with drive-thru service at 6529 Penn Avenue. Modifications to adjacent properties (6545 Penn Avenue and 2210 66th Street W) are proposed in conjunction with this request.

WHEN:

Monday, July 24, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS: 6529 Penn Avenue, 6545 Penn Avenue, and 2210 – 66th Street West

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS: For more information call Melissa Poehlman, City Planner at 612-861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

July 13, 2017

708718