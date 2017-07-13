Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING: The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a request for a site plan amendment and variance(s) to allow construction of a building addition at 1401 76th Street West (Seven Hills Preparatory Academy).

WHEN:

Monday, July 24, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

1401 76th Street West

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS: For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner at 612-861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

July 13, 2017

708714