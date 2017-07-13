Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING: The City Council will conduct a public hearing related to the vacation of a 5-foot drainage and utility easement located at the rear property lines of the following addresses: 6600 17th Avenue, 6608 17th Avenue, 6614 17th Avenue, 6601 16th Avenue, 6609 16th Avenue, and 6615 16th Avenue.

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center,

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS: 6600 17th Avenue, 6608 17th Avenue, 6614 17th Avenue, 6601 16th Avenue, 6609 16th Avenue, and 6615 16th Avenue.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS: Contact Melissa Poehlman, City Planner at 612/861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

July 13, 2017

