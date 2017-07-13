Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 in the City Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431, to hold a public hearing to consider approval of new therapeutic massage enterprise license applications, as follows:

Relaxing and Therapeutic Massage Center Inc.

dba Relaxing Massage at 390 West Market, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 952-563-8920. This notice is published pursuant to Bloomington City Code.

Janet K. Lewis, City Clerk

