Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider an Ordinance amending Bloomington City Charter, Chapter 7, Section 7.07, relating to taxation and finance, so as to read:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017- _

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 7 OF THE CITY CHARTER RELATING TO TAXATION AND FINANCE

The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota does hereby ordain:

Section 1. That Chapter 7, Section 7.07, of the City Charter is amended by deleting those words struck through and contained in brackets [ ] to read as follows:

7.07 ENFORCEMENT OF THE BUDGET.

The city manager must strictly enforce the provisions of the budget. The city manager cannot approve any order upon the city chief financial officer for any expenditure unless an appropriation has been made in the budget resolution, nor for any expenditure covered by the budget resolution unless there is a sufficient unexpended balance. No officer or employee of the city can place any order or make any purchase as defined in Sections 6.07 and 6.08 except for a purpose and up to the amount authorized in the budget resolution. [Any obligation incurred by any city employee for any purpose not authorized in the budget resolution or for any amount in excess of the amount authorized is a personal obligation of the person incurring the expenditure.]

A full copy of the proposed ordinance is also available online at http://blm.mn/notices. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 952-563-8753.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

July 13, 2017

