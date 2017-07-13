Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider an Ordinance amending Bloomington City Charter, Chapter 6, Sections 6.06 and 6.07, relating to the administration of city affairs, so as to read:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017- _

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 6 OF THE CITY CHARTER RELATING TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF CITY AFFAIRS

The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota does hereby ordain:

Section 1. That Chapter 6, Section 6.06 and 6.07, of the City Charter are amended by deleting those words struck through and contained in brackets [ ] and by adding those words that are underlined, to read as follows:

6.06 EXECUTION OF INSTRUMENTS.

Every contract and all bonds and instruments to which the city is a party and which are approved by the city council must be signed and be executed in the name of the city by the mayor and the city manager. Every contract to which the city is a party, but for which council approval is not required pursuant to Section 6.07 due to the dollar amount, or otherwise sought, must be signed and be executed in the name of the city by the city manager; except for those contracts the approval of which has been delegated to city department heads and to the assistant city manager pursuant to Section 6.07. All contracts, irrespective of dollar amount, must be signed by the city attorney prior to execution; except for those contracts the review and approval of which has been delegated to a licensed assistant attorney in the city attorneys office pursuant to Section 6.07.

6.07 PURCHASES AND CONTRACTS BY THE CITY MANAGER.

The city manager is the chief purchasing agent of the city. The city manager can make or let contracts for the purchase or lease of merchandise, materials, or equipment, if budgeted or for any kind of construction work, repair or maintenance of real or personal property or personal services upon adoption of an ordinance setting the amount of such contracts which must not exceed the amount at which competitive bids are required by the Uniform Municipal Contracting Law, Minnesota Statutes, Section 471.345, as may be amended from time to time. The council must adopt the ordinance by an affirmative vote of all of its members. The council makes or lets all other purchases and contracts. The city manager must make or let each contract in conformance with applicable state law and city ordinances. The city manager may, in his or her discretion, delegate the power to make and execute contracts on behalf of the [C]city, that do not exceed the amount at which competitive bids are required by state law, to city department heads and to the assistant city manager under the terms and conditions set forth by ordinance. All contracts, irrespective of dollar amount must be reviewed and approved by the city attorney. The city attorney may delegate the responsibility to review and approve contracts on behalf of the city to a licensed assistant attorney in the city attorneys office under terms and conditions approved by the city manager and the city council.

A full copy of the proposed ordinance is also available online at http://blm.mn/notices. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 952-563-8753.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

July 13, 2017

709135