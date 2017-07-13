Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider an Ordinance amending Bloomington City Charter, Chapters 1, 3, 4 and 7, Sections 1.02, 3.08, 4.01, 4.07, 7.05, 7.09, and 7.14, relating to the correction of typographical errors, so as to read:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017- _

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTERS 1, 3, 4, AND 7 OF THE CITY CHARTER RELATING TO THE CORRECTION OF TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS

The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota does hereby ordain:

Section 1. That Chapters 1, 3, 4, and 7, Sections 1.02, 3.08, 4.01, 4.07, 7.05, 7.09, and 7.14, of the City Charter are amended by deleting those words struck through and contained in brackets [ ] and by adding those words that are underlined, to read as follows:

1.02 POWERS OF THE CITY.

The city has all powers which it now or hereafter is authorized to exercise for a municipal corporation in this state in harmony with the constitutions of this state and of the United States. The intention of this charter is that every power which the people of the city can lawfully confer upon themselves, as a municipal corporation, by specific enumeration in this charter is deemed to have been so conferred by the provisions of this section. This charter is to be construed liberally to promote the health, safety and welfare of the city and the conferring of particular powers in the charter is not to be construed as limiting in any way the generality of the power conferred.

3.08 SIGNING AND PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS.

Every ordinance or resolution passed by the council must be signed by the mayor or by the acting mayor, attested by the secretary of the council and filed and preserved by the secretary. Every ordinance and any resolutions requested by the mayor or by two other members of the council must be published at least once in the official newspaper. The council, by a two-thirds vote of all of its members, can direct publication of only the title and a summary of an ordinance, if the council approves the text of the summary and determines that it would clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance. The summary must comply with the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Section 331A.01, [S]subd. 10 and give notice that a full copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular office hours at the city clerks office. As provided by law, an ordinance can incorporate by reference a statute of Minnesota, a state administrative rule or a regulation, a code, or ordinance or part thereof without publishing the material referred to in full.

4.01 REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS.

Regular municipal elections must be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November of each odd numbered year. Municipal elections must be held at a place or places as the council designates. The city clerk must give notice of all elections in the manner prescribed by Minnesota [s]Statutes for cities of the second class, but failure to give notice does not invalidate an election. The members of the council must be elected at regular municipal elections.

4.07 PROCEDURE AT ELECTIONS.

The council can adopt rules and regulations by ordinance that it considers necessary or desirable to regulate the conduct of elections, subject to this charter and Minnesota [s]Statutes as applicable.

7.05 PREPARATION OF THE ANNUAL BUDGET.

The city manager must prepare estimates for the annual budget. The budget must be classified by funds. The council can establish or dissolve any fund, except the general fund. Estimates of expenditures for each fund must be appropriated to each department or division where necessary and classified according to generally accepted accounting procedures, with at least the following detail being shown:

(1) [O]ordinary operating expenses (for operation, maintenance, and repairs) subdivided into: (a) salaries and wages; (b) other detailed expenses;

(2) payment of principal and interest on bonds and other fixed charges;

(3) capital outlays (for new construction, new equipment, and all improvements of a permanent character).

All increases and decreases in expenditures must be clearly shown by indicating the amounts appropriated and the amounts expended in the previous fiscal year and the amounts appropriated and the estimated amounts to be expended for the current fiscal year. There must also be shown a statement of revenues that have accrued and the sources of revenues for the last fiscal year and for the current and ensuing fiscal years, including estimates. The estimates must be transmitted to the council at its first regular monthly meeting in September and be made public. The city manager can submit explanatory statements with the estimates.

7.09 EMERGENCY APPROPRIATION IN BUDGET.

The council can include an emergency appropriation in an amount not to exceed ten percent [per cent] of the total approved budget. A transfer from the emergency appropriation to any other appropriation requires a vote of at least five members of the council and can be used only for the purposes the council designates.

7.14 ESTABLISH AND OPERATE A PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT REVOLVING FUND.

The council can, by a vote of five (5) of its members, establish by ordinance, a permanent improvement revolving fund for the purpose of financing public improvements, and can, by the same vote, authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds for the establishment and operation of the fund, or for increases in monies required for the operation of the fund. Expenditures can be made from the permanent improvement revolving fund only (1) for an improvement, the obligation for which is payable wholly or partially from the proceeds of special assessments levied or to be levied upon property specially benefited by the improvement, provided an ad valorem tax is levied, or other monies pledged for that portion of the expenditure not specially assessed or (2) for any public convenience from which revenue is or can be derived, provided, that the full faith and credit of the city is pledged to replace any deficiencies in such revenues or (3) for any other public improvement for which the issuance of general obligation bonds of the city is authorized, either by statute or this charter; provided that all requirements for the issuance of the general obligation bonds are complied with and the full faith and credit of the city are pledged to repay the expenditures to the permanent improvement revolving fund according to the laws authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds.

A full copy of the proposed ordinance is also available online at http://blm.mn/notices. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 952-563-8753.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

July 13, 2017

